PERTH, April 19 Workers at BHP Billiton
coal mines in Australia coal mines lost a bid to stop
the company from holding a postal ballot on a new work contract
and workers at five mines will continue to strike on Friday, a
union official said Thursday.
The Australian government labour court, Fair Work Australia,
ruled in favor of a postal ballot for a new work contract
proposed by BHP that would cover workers at the seven Queensland
mines that BHP owns jointly with Mitsubishi Corp
through the BHP Billiton-Mitsubishi Alliance.
The union prefers an attendance ballot and says hundreds of
members have not received information packs about the agreement.
Workers at five BMA coal mines will hold another 24-hour
strike on Friday, continuing a months-long campaign of rolling
stoppages, union spokesman Stephen Smyth said.
About a third of the 10,000 BMA mine employees are
unionised, and the stoppages, along with the impact of heavy
rains have resulted in sharp drops in coal production.
BHP earlier this month declared force majeure on deliveries
from the mines, which are owned in partnership with Japanese
trading house Mitsubishi Corp
Force majeure is a legal clause relieving companies of
immediate supply obligations due to circumstances beyond their
control.
In total, mines operated under the BMA partnership have an
output capacity of more than 58 million tonnes a year,
representing about a fifth of annual global trade in
metallurgical coal.
A BHP spokeswoman was not immediately available to comment
on the Fair Work Australia decision.
(Reporting by Rebekah Kebede; editing by James Jukwey)