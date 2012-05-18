PERTH May 18 Workers at global miner BHP Billiton's Bowen Basin mines will strike for seven full days starting late next week after voting to reject a new employment contract proposed by BHP for the second time, the workers' union said Friday.

The workers at BHP Billiton-Mistubishi Alliance's (BMA) coal mines have been staging rolling work stoppages for almost a year as they battle with the global miner over work schedules and work hours.

Earlier this year, BHP declared force majeure at its Bowen Basin coal mines, citing industrial action as well as the impact of heavy rains. (Reporting by Rebekah Kebede; Editing by Himani Sarkar)