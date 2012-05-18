* Coal miners to strike for 7 full days starting late next
week
* BHP calls for a resolution, says action "unnecessary"
* Union says BHP "out of touch with its workforce"
(Adds details, BHP, union quotes)
PERTH, May 18 Workers at global miner BHP
Billiton's Bowen Basin mines will strike for
seven full days starting late next week after voting to reject a
new employment contract proposed by BHP for the second time, the
workers' union said Friday.
The action comes as BHP, the world's biggest diversified
mining company, scales back capital spending across business
units due to slowing global commodities demand.
The workers at BHP Billiton-Mitsubishi Alliance's (BMA) coal
mines in the Bowen Basin of Queensland state have been staging
rolling work stoppages for almost a year as they battle with the
global miner over work schedules.
A BHP spokeswoman said further industrial action was
"unnecessary and would be harmful for all concerned".
"We are focused on finalising an agreement and will resume
discussions to complete the agreement as soon as possible," the
spokeswoman said.
BHP had already declared force majeure on shipments from the
mines as it struggles to meet supply contracts. Force majeure is
a legal manoeuvre releasing companies of immediate supply
obligations due to circumstances beyond their control.
In total, the mines under the partnership have an output
capacity of more than 58 million tonnes a year, representing
about a fifth of annual global trade in metallurgical coal.
Stephen Smyth, district president of the Construction,
Forestry, Mining and Energy Union, said the workers were
determined to continue to press for their terms.
"This result proves BHP is still radically out of touch with
its workforce, an overwhelming majority of whom is still not
prepared to give up crucial conditions around safety, rosters,
housing and equality for contractors," Smyth said.
BHP, in its March quarter production report, blamed a 14
percent drop in metallurgical coal production on work stoppages
and other industrial action by roughly a third of its workforce,
compounded by heavy rains that hurt operations.
Prices of metallurgical coal, used in steel making, have
weakened in recent months to around $200 a tonne, but they are
still more than twice as high as estimated production costs of
around $80 per tonne at the mines, according to analysts.
BHP Chairman Jacques Nasser said on Wednesday he expects
commodity markets to cool further and that investors had lost
confidence in the longer-term health of the global economy, in
the most cautious comments yet by a major mining company.
He also said BHP had put the brakes on a plan announced by
Chief Executive Marius Kloppers in 2011 to spend $80 billion
over five years to expand its iron ore, coal, energy and base
metals divisions.
