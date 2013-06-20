METALS-Copper slips on dollar but supply concerns underpin
* Lead lowest since Jan 13 (Updates throughout, changes MELBOURNE dateline)
June 21 Japanese trading houses Itochu Corp and Mitsui & Co Ltd will buy stakes in an Australian iron ore mine from BHP Billiton for 1.7 billion Australian dollars ($1.56 billion), the Nikkei reported.
Itochu will acquire an 8 percent stake for 80 billion yen ($815.62 million) in the Jimblebar mine in Western Australia, while Mitsui will pick up 7 percent for 70 billion yen, the newspaper said. ()
The companies will secure annual output of over 5 million tons, or roughly about 4 percent of Japanese demand, through the deal, the Nikkei said.
BHP and its global mining peers have put billions of dollars worth of mines and projects up for sale to slash costs, cut debt and focus on their highest returning assets as commodity prices slump.
The miner has raised about $5 billion from asset sales over the past 12 months.
* Lead lowest since Jan 13 (Updates throughout, changes MELBOURNE dateline)
* Says no change to financial outlook (Adds exec comments, analyst reaction, shares)
LONDON, March 6 Prime Minister Theresa May told the chief executive of General Motors, Mary Barra, that she wanted to see jobs at two Vauxhall car plants in Britain secured for the long term during a phone call on Sunday, May's office said in a statement.