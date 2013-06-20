June 21 Japanese trading houses Itochu Corp and Mitsui & Co Ltd will buy stakes in an Australian iron ore mine from BHP Billiton for 1.7 billion Australian dollars ($1.56 billion), the Nikkei reported.

Itochu will acquire an 8 percent stake for 80 billion yen ($815.62 million) in the Jimblebar mine in Western Australia, while Mitsui will pick up 7 percent for 70 billion yen, the newspaper said. ()

The companies will secure annual output of over 5 million tons, or roughly about 4 percent of Japanese demand, through the deal, the Nikkei said.

BHP and its global mining peers have put billions of dollars worth of mines and projects up for sale to slash costs, cut debt and focus on their highest returning assets as commodity prices slump.

The miner has raised about $5 billion from asset sales over the past 12 months.