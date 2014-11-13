SYDNEY Nov 13 BHP Billiton will halt exploration work at its once-promising Venus nickel deposit operated as part of its Nickel West business in Australia, citing competition for capital from other divisions operated by the global miner.

"Across the BHP Billiton portfolio there remains intense internal competition for capital, as a result a decision has been made to discontinue development of the Venus project," a company spokeswoman said.

The move will result in about 90 job losses, accounting for roughly 5 percent of the total Nickel West workforce, according to a company source. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Tom Hogue)