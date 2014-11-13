* BHP closing down Venus nickel project in Australia

By James Regan

SYDNEY, Nov 13 BHP Billiton is to shut down its once-promising Venus nickel project in Australia following an aborted attempt to sell its Nickel West division, citing competition for capital from its other divisions.

"Across the BHP Billiton portfolio, there remains intense internal competition for capital. As a result, a decision has been made to discontinue development of the Venus project," a company spokeswoman said.

The move will result in about 90 job losses, accounting for roughly 5 percent of the total Nickel West workforce, according to a company source.

The Venus project, once seen as a replacement for rich nickel-bearing ores lost due to seismic damage at its flagship Perseverance mine, was touted by BHP 18 months ago as having the potential "to reshape the profitability and direction of the business".

On Wednesday, BHP said it was scrapping efforts to sell Nickel West, which accounts for 5 percent of global supplies of nickel, after failing to get a good price.

Swiss-based commodities and mining group Glencore Plc and Chinese nickel producer Jinchuan Group were the front-runners bidding for Nickel West.

BHP Chief Executive Andrew Mackenzie had wanted to focus on the company's iron ore, copper, coal and petroleum businesses, while selling off smaller, less profitable operations.

Nickel West posted a $208 million loss before interest and tax in fiscal 2014.

(Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Tom Hogue and Alan Raybould)