* BHP closing down Venus nickel project in Australia
* Follows aborted attempt to sell its Nickel West unit
* Venus once touted as potential saviour for Nickel West
By James Regan
SYDNEY, Nov 13 BHP Billiton is
to shut down its once-promising Venus nickel project in
Australia following an aborted attempt to sell its Nickel West
division, citing competition for capital from its other
divisions.
"Across the BHP Billiton portfolio, there remains intense
internal competition for capital. As a result, a decision has
been made to discontinue development of the Venus project," a
company spokeswoman said.
The move will result in about 90 job losses, accounting for
roughly 5 percent of the total Nickel West workforce, according
to a company source.
The Venus project, once seen as a replacement for rich
nickel-bearing ores lost due to seismic damage at its flagship
Perseverance mine, was touted by BHP 18 months ago as having the
potential "to reshape the profitability and direction of the
business".
On Wednesday, BHP said it was scrapping efforts to sell
Nickel West, which accounts for 5 percent of global supplies of
nickel, after failing to get a good price.
Swiss-based commodities and mining group Glencore Plc
and Chinese nickel producer Jinchuan Group
were the front-runners bidding for Nickel West.
BHP Chief Executive Andrew Mackenzie had wanted to focus on
the company's iron ore, copper, coal and petroleum businesses,
while selling off smaller, less profitable operations.
Nickel West posted a $208 million loss before interest and
tax in fiscal 2014.
