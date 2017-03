Aug 15 Bhp Billiton Plc

* Actively studying next phase of simplification, including structural options

* Believe that portfolio focused on iron ore, copper, coal,petroleum assets would retain benefits of diversification, generate stronger growth in cash flow and superior return on investment

* By increasing our focus on these,will be able to more quickly improve productivity and performance of largest businesses

* Demerger of a selection of assets is our preferred option

* Demerger of a selection of assets is our preferred option

* Board expects to consider this, and other matters, when it reconvenes next week