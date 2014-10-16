BRIEF-Ardagh's Coulson says IPO price attracted 'top quality' investor base
* says believes IPO priced at 'right level'; company was keen to bring on right type of investors
Oct 16 Bhp Billiton Plc :
* Standard listing in london - proposed new company
* Bhp Billiton today confirmed that it will pursue a standard listing on UK listing authority's official list and admission to trading on London Stock Exchange
* Final board decision on demerger will only be made once necessary government, taxation, regulatory and other third party approvals are secured on satisfactory terms
* This is in addition to proposed primary listing on australian securities exchange and secondary inward listing on Johannesburg stock exchange
* Standard listing for new company it plans to create via demerger
* Continue to work towards completion of demerger in first half of 2015 calendar year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT/LONDON, March 15 Two private equity consortia vying for control of German generic drugmaker Stada have lined up funding to back their rival takeover offers each worth 4.7 billion euros ($5.0 billion) including debt.
FRANKFURT, March 15 The two private equity consortia vying for Stada have made binding takeover offers each worth 4.7 billion euros ($5.0 billion) including debt, paving the way for a deeper look into the German generic drugmaker's books, several people familiar with the matter said.