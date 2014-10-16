Oct 16 Bhp Billiton Plc :

* Standard listing in london - proposed new company

* Bhp Billiton today confirmed that it will pursue a standard listing on UK listing authority's official list and admission to trading on London Stock Exchange

* Final board decision on demerger will only be made once necessary government, taxation, regulatory and other third party approvals are secured on satisfactory terms

* This is in addition to proposed primary listing on australian securities exchange and secondary inward listing on Johannesburg stock exchange

* Standard listing for new company it plans to create via demerger

* Standard listing for new company it plans to create via demerger

* Continue to work towards completion of demerger in first half of 2015 calendar year