Dec 8 BHP Billiton Plc :
* BHP Billiton announces new company to be named South32
* Majority of South32's selected assets are located in the
southern hemisphere with its two regional centres - Australia
and South Africa - linked by the thirty-second parallel south
line of latitude
* A final board decision on the proposed demerger will be
made once all necessary third party approvals are secured on
satisfactory terms
* Graham Kerr to be chief executive officer elect of South32
* CEO - the demerger remains on track to be completed in the
first half of the 2015 calendar year
* Expects to release all shareholder documentation with full
details of the proposed demerger in March 2015, with a
shareholder vote taking place in may.
* South32 would be an Australian incorporated company, is
intended to have a primary listing on Australian securities
exchange, a secondary listing on the JSE and a standard listing
in London
Further company coverage:
(Reporting By Aashika Jain)