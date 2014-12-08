Dec 8 BHP Billiton Plc :

* BHP Billiton announces new company to be named South32

* Majority of South32's selected assets are located in the southern hemisphere with its two regional centres - Australia and South Africa - linked by the thirty-second parallel south line of latitude

* A final board decision on the proposed demerger will be made once all necessary third party approvals are secured on satisfactory terms

* Graham Kerr to be chief executive officer elect of South32

* CEO - the demerger remains on track to be completed in the first half of the 2015 calendar year

* Expects to release all shareholder documentation with full details of the proposed demerger in March 2015, with a shareholder vote taking place in may.

* South32 would be an Australian incorporated company, is intended to have a primary listing on Australian securities exchange, a secondary listing on the JSE and a standard listing in London