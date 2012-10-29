MELBOURNE Oct 30 BHP Billiton said it expects its coking coal production capacity to reach 66 million tonnes a year in 2014, up 50 percent from its production rate in fiscal 2012, when output was hit by work stoppages.

"By end calendar year 2014 the capacity of Queensland coal will be 50 percent higher than the production rate in FY12," BHP's chief executive ferrous and coal, Marcus Randolph, said in slides prepared for an investor briefing.

It said cost-cutting was well underway at its coal operations in Queensland, where it recently closed to loss-making mines and shelved plans to expand its Peak Downs mine, and said on Tuesday its share of the Caval Ridge project would now cost $1.87 billion.

The company also said its Port Hedland inner harbour, where it exports iron ore, is on track for commissioning in the current half.