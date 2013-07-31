MELBOURNE, July 31 BHP Billiton said on Wednesday it has decided not to sell its Gregory Crinum coal mining complex in Australia, one of several mines that global producers have put up for sale amid a sharp downturn in the coal market.

"BHP Billiton confirms that the Company has decided not to proceed with the divestment of the Gregory Crinum Mine Complex," it said in a statement.

"This decision is a result of a strategic review of the mine, including investigation of potential divestment."

BHP closed the loss-making Gregory mine last year, but it said on Wednesday that recent operational improvements at the Crinum underground mine support its decision to continue operating the site.

The Gregory mine, owned by the BHP Billiton-Mitsubishi alliance, produced 2.8 million tonnes of coking coal used in steel making in the year to June 2012.