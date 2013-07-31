MELBOURNE, July 31 BHP Billiton
said on Wednesday it has decided not to sell its Gregory Crinum
coal mining complex in Australia, one of several mines that
global producers have put up for sale amid a sharp downturn in
the coal market.
"BHP Billiton confirms that the Company has decided not to
proceed with the divestment of the Gregory Crinum Mine Complex,"
it said in a statement.
"This decision is a result of a strategic review of the
mine, including investigation of potential divestment."
BHP closed the loss-making Gregory mine last year, but it
said on Wednesday that recent operational improvements at the
Crinum underground mine support its decision to continue
operating the site.
The Gregory mine, owned by the BHP Billiton-Mitsubishi
alliance, produced 2.8 million tonnes of coking coal
used in steel making in the year to June 2012.