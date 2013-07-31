* BHP to continue operating Crinum underground mine
* Rio Tinto looking to sell coal assets in Australia,
Mozambique
By Sonali Paul and Jackie Range
MELBOURNE/SYDNEY, July 31 BHP Billiton
said on Wednesday it has decided not to sell its Gregory
Crinum coal mining complex in Australia, a move that could bode
ill for other major miners looking to dump assets amid a sharp
downturn in the coal market.
The mine, one of about 10 assets the company is trying to
sell, was thought to be worth about $400 million, according to
one analyst, while a newspaper had speculated BHP was hoping it
would fetch around $800 million.
Bankers said BHP's failure to sell would weigh on other
potential deals in the market, such as Rio Tinto's
proposed sale of its Clermont coal mine and a minority stake in
its Coal & Allied joint venture, worth about $3.2 billion.
Now BHP had removed Gregory Crinum from the market, those
two assets were "hanging in the balance and may have the same
outcome," said a banking source, who declined to be named
because bidding processes are confidential.
"Coal just looks pretty hard," the banker added.
BHP Billiton said in a statement emailed to Reuters that it
had decided not to go ahead with a sale of Gregory Crinum
following a strategic review of the mine, "including
investigation of potential divestment".
BHP closed the open cut Gregory mine last year because it
was losing money, but said on Wednesday that recent operational
improvements at the Crinum underground mine supported its
decision to continue operating the site.
The Gregory Crinum complex, owned by the BHP
Billiton-Mitsubishi alliance, produced 854,000 tonnes
of coking coal used in steel making in the year to June 2013,
mostly from the underground mine.
Linc Energy was among the companies that looked at
buying the operation.
With thermal coal prices down about one-third over the past
18 months and coking coal prices down about 40 percent, the
world's biggest producers have been slashing jobs, shelving
expansion projects and putting some assets up for sale.
Beyond Australia, Rio Tinto is considering selling a stake
in its Mozambique coal business, working with investment bank
UBS. It took a $3 billion writedown on the coal business there
in January.
Potential bidders are happy to look over coal assets because
it enables them to build up intelligence about what's on the
market, bankers said, but that does not necessarily translate
into deals.
"Clermont's got a lot of people kicking the tyres but I
can't imagine that it's going to be an easy process," said a
second banking source. "It's whether they actually put their
hand in their pocket and pull out a dollar and pay for it,
that's the other thing."
Rio Tinto is also talking to rival Glencore Xstrata
about a potential coal alliance in Australia to help cut costs.