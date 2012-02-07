MELBOURNE Feb 8 BHP Billiton, the world's biggest miner, said it remains cautious on the outlook for its businesses and was taking steps to address challenges in downstream operations such as aluminium and nickel.

"We are taking deliberate measures to address these issues," Chief Executive Marius Kloppers told reporters on a conference call after the company reported a 7 percent fall in half year results. (Reporting by Sonali Paul; Edting by John Mair)