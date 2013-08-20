MELBOURNE Aug 20 Top global miner BHP
Billiton's marketing chief said on Thursday
steel production in China was running above where the company
thought it would be at this time of year and saw that as a
positive sign for the economy.
"When I was there a few weeks ago, there was a quiet
confidence on the part of customers," BHP's marketing president
Mike Henry told analysts.
"So what we're seeing there right now is an indication of
relative health in the Chinese economy and much less concern
around the potential for a hard landing now than there would
have been a few months ago."
Henry said iron ore prices were being supported in part by
constraints on domestic Chinese supply.
"We're not forecasting that that's going to continue on ad
infinitum," he said.