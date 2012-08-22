SYDNEY Aug 22 Production at BHP Billiton's Queensland metallugical coal mines has returned to near normal although a lingering dispute with unions has not yet been fully resolved, Chief Executive Marius Kloppers said on Wednesday.

Kloppers said the company was now looking to increase coal capacity from its Australian mines by 50 percent over the coming years.

Earlier, BHP shelved its planned $20 billion Olympic Dam copper expansion as it reported a 35 percent slide in second-half profit in the biggest sign of the pain inflicted by the slowdown in China's economic growth.