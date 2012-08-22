SYDNEY Aug 22 Production at BHP Billiton's
Queensland metallugical coal mines has returned
to near normal although a lingering dispute with unions has not
yet been fully resolved, Chief Executive Marius Kloppers said on
Wednesday.
Kloppers said the company was now looking to increase coal
capacity from its Australian mines by 50 percent over the coming
years.
Earlier, BHP shelved its planned $20 billion Olympic Dam
copper expansion as it reported a 35 percent slide in
second-half profit in the biggest sign of the pain inflicted by
the slowdown in China's economic growth.