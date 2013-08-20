MELBOURNE Aug 20 BHP Billiton does not have any targets for asset sales as the company has strengthened its balance sheet, but it has held discussions with potential partners for its Jansen potash project, its chief executive said on Tuesday.

"Therefore I don't feel under any pressure to divest," CEO Andrew Mackenzie told reporters after the company reported a 15 percent fall in second-half profit.

He said the company has been approached by potential bidders for a stake in Jansen.