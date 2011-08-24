MELBOURNE Aug 24 Global miner BHP Billiton reported a 62 percent jump in second-half profit on Wednesday, below market forecasts but soothed investors with a bigger-than-expected dividend .

The Anglo-Australian company warned that it was not immune to cost pressures facing the industry and gave a cautious outlook.

It expected a slow economic recovery for developed economies, and forecast demand for steel-making raw materials would be slow in the longer term.

Soaring iron ore, copper and oil prices boosted net profit before exceptional items to $ 10.98 billion for the six months to June from $6.77 billion a year ago, short of an average forecast of $11.7 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

It declared a final dividend of 55 cents a share, beating forecasts for around 51 cents.

BHP's shares have fallen 17 percent so far this year on worries about global growth, underperforming the broader market's 14 percent fall. (Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Matt Driskill and Ed Davies)