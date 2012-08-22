Aug 22 BHP Billiton , the world's biggest miner, is poised to announce it is not proceeding with a planned $20 billion expansion of its Olympic Dam copper and uranium mine in South Australia, the Australian Financial Review said on Wednesday.

BHP is set to report later on Wednesday its first annual profit fall in three years, in the face of rising costs and falling commodity prices. Speculation has been mounting that BHP will announce delays or the scaling back of up to three mega projects, including Olympic Dam, as demand from top consumer China cools.

BHP declined to comment on speculation and South Australia Premier Jay Weatherill's spokesman, Jarrad Pilkington, said the official would respond to inquiries at 3:45 p.m. local time.