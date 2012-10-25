LONDON Oct 25 BHP Billiton , the world's largest miner, said on Thursday it expects Australia and Brazil to feed global demand for iron ore, with little need for increased capacity from emerging producing regions such as West Africa.

On Wednesday, in a blow to West Africa's ambition to emerge as a producer of the steelmaking ingredient, Brazil's Vale said it had put its plans for its Simandou project in Guinea on hold, citing the drop in iron ore prices.

"On West Africa in general, we have for years and years been of the view that Brazil and Australia combined can substantially supply the (world's) additional incremental needs," BHP Chief Executive Marius Kloppers told reporters.

"We believe the production in Brazil and in Australia will be sufficient to meet demand and there is increasing consensus, and a recognition by investors and the market, that this is indeed the case. Progressively, you have seen other companies come to a conclusion that is closer to our position."

BHP told Guinea in July that it planned to pull out of its Mount Nimba iron ore project there.