* Enlarged copper and uranium mine to feed Asian growth
* BHP Billiton expected to give final go-ahead in 2012
By Sonali Paul and James Regan
MELBOURNE/SYDNEY Oct 10
moved closer to an estimated $20 billion to $30
billion expansion of its Olympic Dam copper and uranium mine
after winning environmental approvals on Monday for the project
in the deserts of southern Australia.
The approvals give BHP the green light to nearly quadruple
the mine's copper output to 750,000 tonnes annually to help feed
a growing market in Asia, especially China, where copper
consumption is forecast to surge 6 percent this year.
BHP, expected to make a final decision in mid-2012, now has
to weigh up the 150 conditions imposed by the national and South
Australia state governments as part of assessing the mine's
feasibility.
Once fully expanded, Olympic Dam would be on near-par with
the massive copper mines of South America, though it would take
years before it came close to matching the output of BHP's giant
Escondida lode in Chile.
"It'll help balance the market and to that extent it's
slightly bearish, but the market's been looking at this
expansion for some time," said Citigroup analyst David Thurtell.
"I'm not sure whether anyone expected the Dam to be knocked
back by the government."
The national and South Australia governments are keen for
the project to go ahead because of the thousands of jobs it is
expected to create.
As part of the conditions, BHP has agreed to set aside a
chunk of land roughly the size of London as an environmental
buffer zone and to monitor the impact of the mine on birds and
fish inhabiting hundreds of kilometres surrounding the Olympic
Dam mine site.
It will also construct a desalination project and pipes to
bring seawater to the mine from over 300 kilometres away.
"The strict conditions I've imposed will help ensure
protection of the natural environment, including native species,
groundwater and vegetation, for the long term," Environment
Minister Tony Burke said in a statement on Monday.
The proposal is also subject to independent reviews by the
Australian Radiation Protection and Nuclear Safety Agency, since
an expansion would also lift annual uranium production to 19,000
tonnes from around 4,000 tonnes now.
FEEDING CHINA'S DEMAND
Rio Tinto , which is helping develop
Mongolia's giant Oyu Tolgoi copper mine and is partnership with
BHP Billiton at Escondida, estimates total global demand for
refined copper is expected to rise by more than 40 percent to 27
million tonnes by 2020.
BHP Billiton has yet to reveal the cost of the expansion,
but analysts rank it as possibly the single biggest on the
drawing board of the world's biggest miner, estimating costs of
between $20 billion and $30 billion.
The project would require assembling one of the world's
largest fleet of earth movers, with geologists estimating that
it would take four or five years just to expose the ore body.
The expansion would also extend the life of the mine from
about 20 years to more than 100 years.
Demand for refined copper in China has been increasing due
to rapid development in telecommunications, power, equipment
manufacturing, automobiles, construction and consumer goods.
Chile is currently the largest producer of mined copper,
followed by other major producers such as Peru, the United
States and Australia.
Thurtell said it may be too early to size up the impact of
the Olympic Dam project on the global copper market.
"It's too far away, who knows what will happen to the market
by then. Maybe the market might still be in deficit so it'll
only partly fill the gap."
The South Australia state government said it aimed to
finalise an agreement on royalties and infrastructure
commitments for the expansion by Oct. 20.
Monday's clearances follow a six-year review of the expected
impact of the expansion on everything from air quality in
neighbouring towns to cuttlefish in the Spencer Gulf.
The company will need more than 600 licences and permits to
meet these requirements.
BHP Billiton will also be allowed to expand its smelter,
build an ore concentrator and other plants to process the
additional ore and dump waste rock in a 150-metre high pile
covering 67 square km (26 square miles).
The plan also includes an airport, gas-fired power station,
320-kilometre pipeline and a 105-km rail line.
The company has said it would put the project up for board
approval in stages, with phase one, digging the open pit, up for
sign-off around June 2012 and phase two, including building the
concentrator, 18 months to two years later.
BHP shares slipped 0.3 percent on Monday, underperforming a
0.9 percent gain in the broader market.
