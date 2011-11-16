(Adds details)

MELBOURNE, Nov 17 BHP Billiton, the world's biggest miner, has turned more wary on the outlook for commodity markets, warning on Thursday that some customers are starting to face tighter access to trade finance and some are cutting production.

"The heightened volatility and uncertain economic outlook are expected to continue to weigh on sentiment in the markets for our commodities," Chief Executive Marius Kloppers told shareholders at the group's annual meeting in Australia.

Kloppers' outlook was more cautious than at the group's annual meeting in London a month ago, where he said prices had softened in the face of global uncertainty.

He reiterated that customers had raised their cautious approach to managing their stocks.

"We are also aware that for some of the people we do business with, there has been tightening in both the availability of trade finance and the terms on which it can be accessed," he said.

He said that despite those challenges, the company was still able to sell everything it was producing and its customers were continuing to buy all their contracted volumes.

After delivering a record $21.7 billion profit in the last financial year, investors on Thursday are likely to press BHP to buy back more shares, following a $10 billion share buyback completed earlier this year.

The company has said it would consider buybacks alongside potential acquisitions and its plans to spend $80 billion in the five years to 2015 to expand iron ore, coal, copper, uranium and natural gas production.

BHP's shares inched up 0.1 percent in a flat broader market, with the uncertain outlook already baked into its share price.

Despite shaky global markets, analysts are still expecting the company to post 7 percent profit growth this year to another record around $23.2 billion. (Reporting by Sonali Paul and Miranda Maxwell; Editing by Narayanan Somasundaram)