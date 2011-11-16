(Adds details)
* Sees trade finance tightening for some customers
* Expects heightened volatility to persist
* Sees production curtailed in some sectors
* BHP shares nudge up in flat market
MELBOURNE, Nov 17 BHP Billiton,
the world's biggest miner, has turned more wary on the outlook
for commodity markets, warning on Thursday that some customers
are starting to face tighter access to trade finance and some
are cutting production.
"The heightened volatility and uncertain economic outlook
are expected to continue to weigh on sentiment in the markets
for our commodities," Chief Executive Marius Kloppers told
shareholders at the group's annual meeting in Australia.
Kloppers' outlook was more cautious than at the group's
annual meeting in London a month ago, where he said prices had
softened in the face of global uncertainty.
He reiterated that customers had raised their cautious
approach to managing their stocks.
"We are also aware that for some of the people we do
business with, there has been tightening in both the
availability of trade finance and the terms on which it can be
accessed," he said.
He said that despite those challenges, the company was still
able to sell everything it was producing and its customers were
continuing to buy all their contracted volumes.
After delivering a record $21.7 billion profit in the last
financial year, investors on Thursday are likely to press BHP to
buy back more shares, following a $10 billion share buyback
completed earlier this year.
The company has said it would consider buybacks alongside
potential acquisitions and its plans to spend $80 billion in the
five years to 2015 to expand iron ore, coal, copper, uranium and
natural gas production.
BHP's shares inched up 0.1 percent in a flat broader market,
with the uncertain outlook already baked into its share price.
Despite shaky global markets, analysts are still expecting
the company to post 7 percent profit growth this year to another
record around $23.2 billion.
(Reporting by Sonali Paul and Miranda Maxwell; Editing by
Narayanan Somasundaram)