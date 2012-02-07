(Adds details)

* H1 profit down 7% to $9.94 bln v $10 bln consensus

* Spending $27 bln on growth projects

* Sees Europe as main downside risk to global growth

* Sees labour costs pressures persisting

MELBOURNE, Feb 8 BHP Billiton, the world's biggest miner, reported its first half-year profit fall in two years as iron ore, copper and coal prices fell and costs rose, and said it expected longer-term demand from key customer China to slow.

The Anglo-Australian giant warned markets would remain volatile for the rest of this year due to stuttering global growth.

"In the longer term, we expect the rate of growth in steelmaking raw materials demand, particularly in China, to decelerate as underlying economic growth rates revert to a more sustainable level," it said in a statement.

As expected, BHP did not announce any new share buybacks following a $10 billion buyback and $17 billion in shale gas acquisitions last year, saving its cash for expansion projects in iron ore, coal, copper and potash.

"We expect volatility in commodity markets to persist as the European sovereign debt crisis and general weakness in the manufacturing and construction sectors across key markets are expected to weigh on customer behaviour and sentiment," it said.

Despite the challenging economic outlook, BHP stuck to its plan to splash $27 billion on projects, as part of a massive $80 billion spending plan over the five years to 2015, counting on the expansions to drive growth in the near term.

"Importantly, those same challenges provide us with a significant opportunity as the release of latent capacity across a number of our major businesses is expected to underpin strong, positive momentum in the short to medium term," the company said.

Attributable profit before exceptionals fell to $9.94 billion for July-December from $10.7 billion a year ago, roughly in line with an average forecast of $10.0 billion.

The company, battling unions in Australia -- as are its peers everywhere from South Africa to Canada -- warned that rising labour costs will remain a challenge.

Iron ore made up half of the group's earnings, with underlying profit from the core ingredient in steel rising 36 percent to $7.9 billion.

Petroleum earnings, a focus for investors concerned about the company's push into shale gas in the United States last year, rose 38 percent, with a four-month contribution from Petrohawk, its biggest U.S. gas acquisition.

Investors are worried that the move into shale gas will dent BHP's returns for some time as a gas glut has knocked U.S. natural gas prices down nearly 50 percent since last June.

Analysts have warned the company may have to slash the value of the shale gas business on its books later this year.

After underperforming the market last year, BHP's shares have jumped 11 percent so far this year, nearly double the rise in the broader market, on confidence in a U.S. recovery and a soft landing in China. (Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Richard Pullin and John Mair)