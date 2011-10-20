* BHP says order book full, sold out to end of financial
year
* Says Chinese copper customers are de-stocked
* Says customers acting "conservatively" in face of
volatility
* Declines to comment on interest in Brazil's Ferrous
(Adds details, background)
By Clara Ferreira-Marques
LONDON, Oct 20 BHP Billiton , the
world's largest miner, sounded a note of caution in the face of
short-term market volatility, warning on Thursday of
increasingly wary customers, although it said its order books
were full thanks to resilient Chinese demand.
"We have ... seen a softening of prices over the last
months," Chief Executive Marius Kloppers told shareholders at
the group's annual meeting in London.
"We are also seeing that customers are looking closely at
their inventory levels as they operate their businesses,
cognisant of the potential need to tailor their plans if the
global economic uncertainty continues."
Kloppers was at pains to distinguish between Europe's woes,
particularly in steel, and demand in key consumer China, where
inventories are running low.
Chinese monthly imports of copper products rose to a
16-month high in September.
"The situation is that, from a raw materials perspective,
customers are quite de-stocked. There was a large build of
copper inventory and our belief is that that has been
substantially liquidated," he told reporters.
"If we look at some of the buying and some of the import
activity -- and copper is the reference industrial product -- we
actually see strong interest in buying by our customers. Our
book is, for all practical purposes, sold out for the rest of
our financial year," he said on the sidelines of the meeting.
The big diversified miners have posted bullish production
data for the September quarter, with BHP this week showing its
foot is firmly on the accelerator on key commodities such as
iron ore, despite falling prices.
They have also indicated, like BHP, that demand is holding
up, even in the face of falling equity and commodity prices and
as investors fret over Europe's sovereign debt.
But major players including BHP rival Rio Tinto have
also warned of signs of nervousness among customers, with Rio
saying last month that it was seeing some clients asking to
delay shipments of metals.
Kloppers said BHP's pricing model -- using short-term
pricing -- meant customers had little reason to dispute or delay
shipments and he had seen no order deferrals of note to date.
"I have not seen any of what I saw in the global financial
crisis, which was the equivalent of forum shopping, where one
party's customers defaulted but bought from another," he said.
"These pricing arrangements have really seriously mitigated
these types of arrangements."
EUROPE FEELS PRESSURE
Europe's steelmakers are feeling the pain from weak demand
and many are reducing capacity, but BHP, one of the world's
largest producers of steelmaking ingredient iron ore, said that
though its Chinese customers were keeping an eye on Europe, they
had not taken action yet.
Kloppers said BHP itself, meanwhile, could not plan in
advance for the impact of a Greek default on demand.
"We have to plan our business for continuity. We cannot
proactively start mining less or reduce capex, because we have
an 'invest through the cycle' philosophy," he said.
BHP faced questions from shareholders on Thursday on plans
for surplus cash, but the group, which has completed a $10
billion buyback, said it had "very attractive opportunities",
adding later that all cash-rich miners would be looking around
for acquisition opportunities.
Kloppers declined to comment on reports that it is in talks
with fast-growing Brazilian iron ore miner Ferrous Resources.
"In iron ore we have heaps of resource ... but all parties
in the market that are large and cashed up, everyone is going to
look at longer-dated resource companies of which the prices have
come down a lot," he said.
The group, along with its peers, has huge capital
expenditure plans to boost production. It expects to spend $80
billion in growth projects over the five years to 2015.
Last week BHP approved $1.2 billion dollars of spending for
the first phase of the expansion of the Olympic Dam uranium and
copper mine in southern Australia.
(Editing by Julie Crust and Helen Massy-Beresford)