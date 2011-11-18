LONDON Nov 18 BHP Billiton is
set to disrupt Canpotex, the world's biggest potash
exporter by volume, by keeping a big new mine in Saskatchewan
out of the marketing cartel, the Financial Times reported on
Friday.
The Anglo-Australian miner's relationship with the cartel
was a bone of contention in its abortive bid last year for
Potash Corp of Saskatchewan, the biggest of Canpotex's
three existing members, the report said.
"We believe in taking the price of the day, and so the
likelihood is that we would not market through Canpotex. We'd
market in a very consistent manner with the rest of our
commodities," Tim Cutt, president of BHP's diamonds and
specialty products, told the Financial Times.
BHP initially said it would pull Potash Corp out of Canpotex
but, as a political backlash against the bid intensified, it
agreed to remain for at least a limited period, the FT said.
Ottawa eventually blocked the $39 billion deal last November
on the grounds that it would not provide a "net benefit" to
Canada.
Despite that setback, BHP is set to become a leading force
in the potash industry, and has repaired relations with the
province of Saskatchewan, which led the campaign against the
Potash Corp deal, the report said.
BHP was not immediately available for comment.
