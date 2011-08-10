SYDNEY Aug 10 BHP Billiton , the world's biggest miner, is confident about the long term outlook for the United States and Australia, its chairman said on Wednesday.

"At BHP Billiton we are confident about the future of both countries. We believe both Australia and the US offer continuing opportunities on a large scale," Chairman Jac Nasser said in remarks prepared for an American Chamber of Commerce function.

He also said that Australians "should feel quietly confident about our ability to manage through what is playing out in the northern hemisphere."

(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Balazs Koranyi)