MELBOURNE Nov 17 BHP Billiton,
the world's biggest miner, expects heightened volatility and the
uncertain economic outlook to weigh on sentiment in commodities
markets, with customers being more cautious in managing stocks.
The company also warned on Thursday that some of the firms
it does business with are facing tighter access to trade
finance.
"Despite these challenges, we continue to be able to sell
all that we produce and our counterparties continue to perform
to contracted volumes," Chief Executive Marius Kloppers told
shareholders on Thursday at the group's annual meeting in
Australia.
His outlook was more cautious
than at the group's annual meeting in London a month ago,
where he said prices had softened due to global uncertainty.
After delivering a record $21.7 billion profit in the last
financial year, shareholders on Thursday are likely to press BHP
to buy back more shares, following a $10 billion share buyback
completed earlier this year.
The company has said it would consider buybacks alongside
potential acquisitions and it plans to spend $80 billion in the
five years to 2015 to expand iron ore, coal, copper, uranium and
natural gas production.
