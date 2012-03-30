* Energy coal chief promoted to head BHP's biggest business
MELBOURNE, March 30 BHP Billiton's
veteran iron ore chief, Ian Ashby, is stepping
down after 25 years with the world's biggest miner, it said on
Friday, clearing the way for a new leader to complete the
company's long-term $11 billion iron ore expansion.
BHP's energy coal head, Jimmy Wilson, 50, will take over the
reins of the iron ore business, BHP's biggest revenue earner and
most profitable arm over the past several years.
Ashby, head of the world's third-largest iron ore producer,
rocked global markets last week when he warned iron ore demand
growth was "flattening" in China, the world's top iron ore buyer
and BHP's biggest customer.
Iron ore prices and mining stocks worldwide fell on his
comments.
BHP's statement did not give a reason for the changing of
the guard, which comes in the middle one of the company's
biggest projects, the $11 billion expansion of its iron ore
operations in Western Australia nearly doubling capacity to 240
million tonnes a year.
A source familiar with his decision said Ashby, 55, did not
want to stay on until 2016, when the company is due to finish
construction of the outer harbour at Port Hedland, crucial to
its further iron ore expansion ambitions.
Investors said the timing made sense.
"In terms of management renewal at this time -- maybe it is
a good time when you have significant large projects due to be
delivered over the next five years," said Ben Lyons, who helps
manage A$500 million at ATI Asset Management, a BHP shareholder.
Ashby and Wilson were unavailable for interviews on Friday.
In a rare statement on a management shift, BHP Chief
Executive Marius Kloppers hailed Ashby's reign over the iron ore
business.
"This is a highly efficient operation that is on track to
deliver substantial, transformational growth over the next
decade, which is testament largely to his leadership," Kloppers
said in a statement emailed to Reuters.
The iron ore division more than doubled its earnings last
year to $13.3 billion on higher production and prices, making up
42 percent of the group's earnings.
Ashby played a key role in slowing the emergence of new
rivals in iron ore.
He was instrumental in blocking attempts by Fortescue Metals
Group, now Australia's no.3 iron ore miner, to gain
access to BHP's rail lines and port, forcing it to spend
billions to build its own infrastructure.
Under Ashby, the company last year bought out the contractor
that ran its iron ore mines for $727 million to take full
control over its operations, following five deaths at the mines
in the 2009 financial year and one at Port Hedland.
The move was designed to improve safety, cut costs and give
BHP 2,500 experienced workers amid a skills shortage in the
industry.
The head of BHP's ferrous and coal business, Marcus
Randolph, said Wilson brings strong operating and project
experience to the iron ore division.
"He will build on Ian's successful leadership to continue to
grow the Iron Ore business, while ensuring it continues to
operate to world class standards," Randolph said in a statement.
BHP's Sydney-traded shares rose 1.8 percent to A$34.85 on
Friday, outpacing a 0.4 percent gain in the broader market
.
(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Edmund Klamann)