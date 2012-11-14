PERTH Nov 14 BHP Billiton said it sees less need to grow iron ore operations aggressively, although the miner does not expect BHP or other companies to want to share Australian iron ore rail lines or ports.

"The imperative to grow as aggressively as in the past has diminished," BHP's iron ore president Jimmy Wilson said at a conference.

Caught out by escalating costs, a sharp slide in iron ore prices and a persistently strong Australian dollar, BHP shelved plans in August to build a $20 billion iron ore harbour at Port Hedland that would have eventually doubled its iron ore capacity to 440 million tonnes.

BHP is focusing instead on milking as much out of its existing Inner Harbour, increasing its capacity in smaller steps without huge capital outlays.