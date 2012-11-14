PERTH Nov 14 BHP Billiton said it sees
less need to grow iron ore operations aggressively, although the
miner does not expect BHP or other companies to want to share
Australian iron ore rail lines or ports.
"The imperative to grow as aggressively as in the past has
diminished," BHP's iron ore president Jimmy Wilson said at a
conference.
Caught out by escalating costs, a sharp slide in iron ore
prices and a persistently strong Australian dollar, BHP shelved
plans in August to build a $20 billion iron ore harbour at Port
Hedland that would have eventually doubled its iron ore capacity
to 440 million tonnes.
BHP is focusing instead on milking as much out of its
existing Inner Harbour, increasing its capacity in smaller steps
without huge capital outlays.