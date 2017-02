MELBOURNE, March 30 BHP Billiton's veteran iron ore chief, Ian Ashby, is stepping down after 25 years with the company, the world's no.3 iron ore miner said on Friday.

Jimmy Wilson, the head of the group's energy coal division, will take over the reins of the BHP's biggest revenue earner and most profitable division from Ashby. (Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by John Mair)