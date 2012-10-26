* BHP to cut nickel jobs in Australia
* Cites need to reduce costs in weak market
* Sees output of nickel steady
SYDNEY, Oct 26 World No. 3 nickel producer BHP
Billiton has shed jobs at its Australian Nickel
West division to cut costs amid a weak global market for the
metal, the company said on Friday.
A BHP spokeswoman said the job cuts numbered less than 100
of a total of about 3,000 and would not affect production, and
no mining positions were lost.
"It is necessary for us to make changes in order to ensure
our continued competitiveness," the company said in an e-mail to
Reuters.
BHP, which has struggled with its nickel division for more
than a year, reducing output by 30 percent in February and
cutting or redeploying 150 workers to work its iron ore mines,
groups its Mt Keith and Leinster mines, Kalgoorlie nickel
smelter, Kambalda concentrator and Kwinana refinery in the
division.
BHP has since joined other Australian iron ore miners in
cutting jobs in that sector, also in a bid to reduce costs in a
weakening market.
BHP's Cerro Matoso nickel business in Colombia operates
outside of Nickel West and was unaffected, the spokeswoman said.
Nickel -- priced universally in U.S. dollars -- peaked at
just under $29,500 a tonne in late February 2011.
Prices have largely been on a downslope since. LME
three-month nickel now trades for around $16,00 a tonne.
"Continued increasing costs and falling commodity prices
mean we are focusing on reducing our overheads and operating
costs," BHP said.