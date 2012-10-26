* BHP to cut nickel jobs in Australia

* Cites need to reduce costs in weak market

* Sees output of nickel steady

SYDNEY, Oct 26 World No. 3 nickel producer BHP Billiton has shed jobs at its Australian Nickel West division to cut costs amid a weak global market for the metal, the company said on Friday.

A BHP spokeswoman said the job cuts numbered less than 100 of a total of about 3,000 and would not affect production, and no mining positions were lost.

"It is necessary for us to make changes in order to ensure our continued competitiveness," the company said in an e-mail to Reuters.

BHP, which has struggled with its nickel division for more than a year, reducing output by 30 percent in February and cutting or redeploying 150 workers to work its iron ore mines, groups its Mt Keith and Leinster mines, Kalgoorlie nickel smelter, Kambalda concentrator and Kwinana refinery in the division.

BHP has since joined other Australian iron ore miners in cutting jobs in that sector, also in a bid to reduce costs in a weakening market.

BHP's Cerro Matoso nickel business in Colombia operates outside of Nickel West and was unaffected, the spokeswoman said.

Nickel -- priced universally in U.S. dollars -- peaked at just under $29,500 a tonne in late February 2011.

Prices have largely been on a downslope since. LME three-month nickel now trades for around $16,00 a tonne.

"Continued increasing costs and falling commodity prices mean we are focusing on reducing our overheads and operating costs," BHP said.