SYDNEY Oct 26 World No. 3 nickel producer BHP Billiton , said it has shed jobs at its Australian Nickel West division to cut costs amid weak global markets for nickel.

"It is necessary for us to make changes in order to ensure our continued competitiveness," the company said in an email to Reuters. A BHP spokeswoman said the job cuts numbered less than 100 out of a total of about 3,000 and would not affect production.