Oct 10 Global miner BHP Billiton moved
a step closer on Monday toward an estimated $20 billion
expansion of its massive Olympic Dam copper and uranium mine,
securing federal environmental approval for the project in the
deserts of south Australia.
BHP Billiton is expected to give the final go-ahead
to the project by June 2012. It has yet to reveal the cost of
the expansion, but analysts rank it as possibly the single
biggest on the drawing board of the world's biggest miner.
The federal government imposed more than 100 conditions on
the expansion.
"The strict conditions I've imposed will help ensure
protection of the natural environment, including native species,
groundwater and vegetation, for the long term," Environment
Minister Tony Burke said in a statement.
The expansion still needs approvals from the South
Australian and Northern Territory governments, expected to
follow soon.
Monday's clearance follows a six-year review of the expected
impact of the expansion on everything from air quality in
neighbouring towns to cuttlefish in the Spencer Gulf.
The expansion calls for a new open-pit mine to increase
production capacity to a maximum of 750,000 tonnes a year of
copper, or nearly quadruple its current production.
The expansion would lift the mine's annual production of
uranium to 19,000 tonnes, from around 4,000 tonnes now.
The plan includes building a new airport, a new gas-fired
power station, a desalination plant with a 320-kilometre
pipeline and a 105-km rail line.
BHP has not given any cost estimate for the expansion except
to say that Olympic Dam would make up a "modest proportion" of
the company's plan to spend $80 billion on projects over the
next five years.
