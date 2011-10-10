Oct 10 Global miner BHP Billiton moved a step closer on Monday toward an estimated $20 billion expansion of its massive Olympic Dam copper and uranium mine, securing federal environmental approval for the project in the deserts of south Australia.

BHP Billiton is expected to give the final go-ahead to the project by June 2012. It has yet to reveal the cost of the expansion, but analysts rank it as possibly the single biggest on the drawing board of the world's biggest miner.

The federal government imposed more than 100 conditions on the expansion.

"The strict conditions I've imposed will help ensure protection of the natural environment, including native species, groundwater and vegetation, for the long term," Environment Minister Tony Burke said in a statement.

The expansion still needs approvals from the South Australian and Northern Territory governments, expected to follow soon.

Monday's clearance follows a six-year review of the expected impact of the expansion on everything from air quality in neighbouring towns to cuttlefish in the Spencer Gulf.

The expansion calls for a new open-pit mine to increase production capacity to a maximum of 750,000 tonnes a year of copper, or nearly quadruple its current production.

The expansion would lift the mine's annual production of uranium to 19,000 tonnes, from around 4,000 tonnes now.

The plan includes building a new airport, a new gas-fired power station, a desalination plant with a 320-kilometre pipeline and a 105-km rail line.

BHP has not given any cost estimate for the expansion except to say that Olympic Dam would make up a "modest proportion" of the company's plan to spend $80 billion on projects over the next five years. (Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Balazs Koranyi)