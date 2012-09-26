* Oct 2016 deadline would align with federal approval expiry
* No guarantee a revised plan will be ready by 2016
MELBOURNE, Sept 26 BHP Billiton
has asked the South Australian state government to extend a
December deadline to October 2016 for the company to approve an
expansion of its Olympic Dam copper and uranium mine.
The top global miner scrapped a $20 billion-plus plan to
expand the mine in August, saying its proposal to dig an open
pit was too expensive and it was going to start from scratch to
find a cheaper way to extract copper.
"Very careful consideration will now be given to the
company's request and the reasons given for seeking an
extension," Tom Koutsantonis, South Australian minister for
mineral resources and energy, said in a statement.
BHP's decision last month was a blow to the state, which had
been counting on the massive expansion to jumpstart the economy,
and state leaders said they would play hardball in setting
conditions for BHP if it did seek an extension.
The state imposed the December 2012 deadline for the company
to approve the expansion last year, when the two sides signed a
final agreement clearing the way for the project.
BHP said the extension was needed for it to complete studies
on new processing technology and a less capital-intensive design
for the open-pit expansion.
The new deadline would align the state's deadline with the
October 2016 expiry of the federal government's environmental
approval for the project.
The company gave no guarantee that a revised project plan
would be completed within that timeframe, and has given no
timeframe for deciding whether to go ahead with an expansion.
"We will continue to have discussions with the government in
coming weeks," BHP said in an emailed statement.