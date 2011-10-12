MELBOURNE Oct 12 BHP Billiton cleared another hurdle for a giant expansion of its Olympic Dam copper and uranium mine on Wednesday, further clearing the way for its board give a final go-ahead by June 2012.

BHP agreed to pay a 5 percent royalty to the government of South Australia for uranium and 3.5 percent for other metals after it expands the Olympic Dam mine.

BHP has said it wants to roughly quadruple annual output to 750,000 tonnes a year of copper and 19,000 tonnes of uranium.

"We are not cutting royalty rates to get this project up and running," South Australian minister Kevin Foley said in a statement

BHP also agreed to pay A$25 million to upgrade a highway leading to the mine. (Reporting by Sonali Paul)