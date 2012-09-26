MELBOURNE, Sept 26 Global miner BHP Billiton
has asked the South Australian state government
to extend the December deadline for the company to approve an
expansion of its Olympic Dam copper and uranium mine, the state
said on Wednesday.
BHP scrapped a $20 billion-plus plan to expand the mine in
August, saying its proposal to dig an open pit was too expensive
and it was going to start from scratch in designing plans to
extract more copper from the mine.
"Very careful consideration will now be given to the
company's request and the reasons given for seeking an
extension," state minister for mineral resources and energy Tom
Koutsantonis said in a statement.