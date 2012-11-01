First Solar swings to loss on restructuring, impairment charges
Feb 21 First Solar Inc, the largest U.S. solar equipment manufacturer, swung to a quarterly loss, as the company recorded charges related to a transition to a new module.
MELBOURNE Nov 1 BHP Billiton sees China's economy growing between 6 percent and 7.5 percent a year over the next decade, a senior executive said on Thursday.
"They should be able to achieve that GDP," Group Executive Alberto Calderon said at an economics conference.
He reiterated the company expects China's rate of steel demand growth to slow, forecasting annual steel demand at 1 billion tonnes in about a decade, up from 700 million tonnes a year now.
China is BHP's biggest customer for iron ore, the key ingredient in steel.
Feb 21 Whiting Petroleum Corp, North Dakota's largest oil producer, posted a bigger quarterly loss as production fell and expenses rose.
WASHINGTON, Feb 21 The new head of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said on Tuesday that America need not choose between jobs and the environment, in a nod to the energy industry as the White House prepares executive orders that could come as soon as this week to roll back Obama-era regulation.