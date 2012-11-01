MELBOURNE Nov 1 BHP Billiton sees China's economy growing between 6 percent and 7.5 percent a year over the next decade, a senior executive said on Thursday.

"They should be able to achieve that GDP," Group Executive Alberto Calderon said at an economics conference.

He reiterated the company expects China's rate of steel demand growth to slow, forecasting annual steel demand at 1 billion tonnes in about a decade, up from 700 million tonnes a year now.

China is BHP's biggest customer for iron ore, the key ingredient in steel.