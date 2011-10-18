SYDNEY Oct 19 BHP Billiton , the world's biggest miner, posted a higher-than-expected 24 percent rise in quarterly iron ore output, but signalled a further drop in output from its flagship Escondida copper mine in Chile.

"Western Australia iron ore shipments rose to a record annualised rate of 173 million tonnes per annum," the company in its September quarter production report on Wednesday.

Iron ore output for the September quarter totalled 39.57 million tonnes compared with 31.98 million in the year ago period and 35.53 million in the previous quarter, it said.

BHP Billiton is Australia's second-biggest iron ore miner behind Rio Tinto , which last week posted record quarterly iron ore production. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Ed Davies)