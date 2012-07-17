BRIEF-Russia's MD Medical sees H2 '16 dividends at 300 mln rbls-Ifax
* Plans to pay at least 300 million roubles ($5.2 million) in dividends for H2 2016, Interfax news agency quotes Chief Executive Mark Kurtser as saying.
MELBOURNE, July 18 BHP Billiton , the world's biggest miner, posted a 15 percent rise in iron ore output in the June quarter from a year ago and said it expects its iron ore output to rise 5 percent in the 2013 financial year.
BHP warned that due to a long-running labour dispute which is nearing a resolution its metallurgical coal business in Queensland state had suffered "significant margin compression."
Iron ore production rose to 40.9 million tonnes in the June quarter from 35.5 million tonnes a year ago for the world no.3 iron ore miner behind Brazil's Vale and Rio Tinto . UBS had expected output of 38.5 million tonnes.
Copper production rose to 15 percent to 312,500 tonnes in the final quarter of BHP's financial year from 232,000 a year earlier and compared with a forecast of 311,200 tonnes from UBS.
Petroleum output, being closely watched for clues on a possible multibillion dollar writedown on BHP's U.S. shale gas assets, jumped 30 percent to 56.4 million barrels of oil equivalent from 43.3 million boe.
(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Ed Davies)
* Plans to pay at least 300 million roubles ($5.2 million) in dividends for H2 2016, Interfax news agency quotes Chief Executive Mark Kurtser as saying.
DUBLIN, Feb 17 Sales of building supplies in Britain have improved since it voted to leave the European Union last June and there is no evidence yet that Brexit's impact will ultimately be negative for the sector, Irish firm Kingspan said on Friday.
Feb 17 KazMunaiGas Exploration and Production :