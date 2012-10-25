By Clara Ferreira-Marques

LONDON Oct 25 BHP Billiton , the world's largest miner, called on governments on Thursday to support the industry's efforts to slash costs in the face of cooler demand, asking them to rein in demands on royalties, taxes and regulation.

Miners, their profits crunched by increased costs and softer prices, have in recent months been scaling back expansions and spending, particularly in high-cost locations like Australia, raising concerns that the decade-long mining boom is over.

BHP has been flagging for several months that demand growth in China for steel making materials would slow over the next few years. It now sees China's economy growing at a slower 7-8 percent this year and around that level over the next 10 years.

"The reality is that we cannot do this heavy lifting on competitiveness alone," Chief Executive Marius Kloppers told shareholders at the group's annual general meeting in London, referring to job cuts, spending restraint and a re-evaluation of its portfolio that in August prompted BHP to shelve two Australian expansion plans worth at least $40 billion.

BHP blamed soaring development costs, a high Australian dollar and falling commodity prices for pulling the projects.

But last month Australia's state of Queensland raised taxes on coal miners aimed at pulling in an additional $1.6 billion ($1.7 billion) for the state budget over four years, which BHP said would affect its future investment decisions.

"We accept that it is our role to carry the bulk of this task (of cutting costs) ... Governments must also play their part in ensuring that those elements of the cost environment they control provide a competitive framework within which future investment is encouraged," Kloppers said.

Kloppers reiterated he expects commodity price volatility to continue in the short term, largely due to ongoing concerns over the eurozone and China's demand.

He said BHP did not expect a repeat of record commodity prices of the past decade, as supply and demand rebalance.

BHP expects to spend $22 billion in the 2013 financial year on its projects, but will not approve any major projects over the timeframe.