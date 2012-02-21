Feb 21 BHP Billiton Finance (USA) Ltd on Tuesday sold $5.25 billion of senior unsecured notes in five parts, market sources said.

The notes are guaranteed by BHP Billiton PLC and BHP Billiton Ltd.

Barclays Capital and JP Morgan were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: BHP BILLITON FINANCE (USA) LTD TRANCHE 1 AMT $1 BLN COUPON 3-MO LIBOR MATURITY 02/ 18 /2014

+27 BPS TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 05/18/2012 MOODY'S A1 YIELD N/A SETTLEMENT 02/24/2012 S&P A-PLUS SPREAD N/A PAY FREQ QUARTERLY FITCH A-PLUS NON-CALLABLE N/A

TRANCHE 2 AMT $1 BLN COUPON 1 PCT MATURITY 02/24/2015 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.791 FIRST PAY 08/24/2012 MOODY'S A1 YIELD 1.071 PCT SETTLEMENT 02/24/2012 S&P A-PLUS SPREAD 62 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH A-PLUS MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A

TRANCHE 3 AMT $1.25 BLN COUPON 1.625 PCT MATURITY 02/24/2017 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.728 FIRST PAY 08/24/2012 MOODY'S A1 YIELD 1.682 PCT SETTLEMENT 02/24/2012 S&P A-PLUS SPREAD 77 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH A-PLUS MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A

TRANCHE 4 AMT $1 BLN COUPON 2.875 PCT MATURITY 02/24/2022 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.064 FIRST PAY 08/24/2012 MOODY'S A1 YIELD 2.984 PCT SETTLEMENT 02/24/2012 S&P A-PLUS SPREAD 92 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH A-PLUS MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A

TRANCHE 5 AMT $1 BLN COUPON 4.125 PCT MATURITY 02/24/2042 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 98.258 FIRST PAY 08/24/2012 MOODY'S A1 YIELD 4.228 PCT SETTLEMENT 02/24/2012 S&P A-PLUS SPREAD 102 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH A-PLUS MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A