LONDON, April 26 British lawmakers expect to question retail billionaire Philip Green in the course of an inquiry into failed department store chain BHS's pension liabilities after the firm was put into administration on Monday.

The Work and Pensions Committee launched the investigation on Tuesday.

Asked if the chairman of the committee, opposition Labour lawmaker Frank Field, would invite Green to be questioned, Field's office said: "He's very sure he will be invited."

Green sold BHS last year for one pound to a collection of little known investors called Retail Acquisitions. He had bought it for 200 million pounds ($292 million) in 2000.

Retail Acquisitions put the retailer into administraton on Monday with BHS's pension fund showing a deficit of 571 million pounds. ($1 = 0.6845 pounds) (Reporting by Elizabeth Piper and James Davey; Editing by Greg Mahlich)