SARAJEVO, Dec 27 BH Telecom, Bosnia's top telecoms company, said 2011 pretax profit would likely fall 2.6 percent to 150 million marka ($100 million) on revenue up 2.5 percent to 615 million, as its market share slipped.

"We have conducted a technological transformation of services in the fixed-line and mobile networks, increased the number of ADSL users and made transformation towards a market and service-oriented company," general manager Nedzad Residbegovic said on Tuesday.

Residbegovic said BH Telecom, 90-percent government-owned, increased its internet users to 125,000 and the number of mobile network users by 90,000 to 1.7 million, while its Moja TV service won 30,000 new subscribers.

The Sarajevo-based company invested 130 million marka this year, Residbegovic told a news conference.

He said BH Telecom, the largest of Bosnia's three telcos, had lost market share, mainly to Telekom Srpske, which is based in the Serb Republic but operates across the Balkan country.

"Our market share in Bosnia is around 45-46 percent," he said. Since the end of the Bosnian 1992-95 war, the company had covered more than 50 percent of Bosnia's market of around 3.8 million people in fixed-line and mobile telephony and internet services.

HT Mostar, based in the southern town of Mostar, operates along with BH Telecom in the Muslim-Croat federation.

Residbegovic said he doubted the government would sell BH Telecom shares next year. "At the moment, with decreased levels of investment, I doubt that we would get an adequate price," he said. "We also significantly contribute to the government budget, so I do not see the reason for the privatisation right now." (1$ = 1.498 Bosnian marka) (Reporting By Daria Sito-Sucic; Editing by Dan Lalor)