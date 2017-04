Jan 25 Bibby Financial Services, a financing unit of Bibby Line Group, named Steven Box chief executive officer of its international operations.

In addition to heading the company's European business, Box will now be responsible for operations in Canada, the United States, India, Hong Kong, Singapore and Malaysia, the company said.

Box joined Bibby in June 2015 after 35 years with HSBC. (Reporting by Manish Parashar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)