OSLO, March 4 A Finnish toilet paper maker has
removed quotes from the Bible, including the words of Jesus,
that it inadvertently placed on its rolls after protests from
some Norwegian church leaders.
Metsa Tissue was trying to convey messages about love but
accidentally included lines from the Gospel of Matthew and First
Corinthians on toilet paper sold in Norway, Denmark and Sweden.
The firm selected the quotes from Facebook submissions,
including one from Jesus: "For where your treasure is, there
your heart will be also."
It only realised its mistake when it received feedback.
"People like to read small, happy messages while sitting on
the toilet," Christina von Trampe, a spokeswoman for Metsa
Tissue, which produces the Lambi brand, told Reuters.
"The vast majority of the feedback has been positive. Our
intention was to spread love and joy, not religious messages."
Laila Riksaasen Dahl, the Bishop of Tunsberg in protestant
Norway, was not amused.
"This is bad taste and show lack of respect," she told Vaart
Land, a publication focusing on religion issues. "Bible verses
do not belong on a roll of toilet paper."
The company, whose toilet rolls in the Nordics regularly
feature witty quotes, poetry or philosophical messages, said it
would continue the product line but with more stringent vetting.
(Reporting by Joachim Dagenborg; Writing by Balazs Koranyi)