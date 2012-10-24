PARIS Oct 24 Bic posted a drop in third-quarter sales of stationery and advertising products, leading to slower overall growth in the quarter, but the French company reiterated its goal to maintain full-year profitability at last year's level.

Third-quarter sales grew 0.5 percent on a comparable basis to 488.8 million euros ($634 million), compared with 3.1 percent growth in the second quarter, as southern Europe suffered from softness, Bic said in a statement on Wednesday.

Consumer business sales - which include stationery, lighters and shavers and represent more than 85 percent of the total - grew 2.9 percent in the third-quarter to 414 million euros, with stationery sales falling 4.7 percent.

In its advertising and promotional products (APP) unit, which sells customised calendars, bags and magnets, third-quarter sales declined 11.3 percent on a comparable basis due to shipment delays and a cautious environment in the United States.

Bic now expects the full-year decline in APP sales to be in line with the nine-month trend, when they fell 7.7 percent, worse than its previous forecast for a low to mid-single digit percentage decline.

Bic's rating has been cut by three brokers since the start of October, arguing that its share price had reached a threshold after rising 28 percent so far this year. Since then, Bic shares have dropped 6.78 percent. ($1 = 0.7714 euros) (Reporting by Alice Cannet; Editing by James Regan)