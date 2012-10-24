UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
PARIS Oct 24 Bic posted a drop in third-quarter sales of stationery and advertising products, leading to slower overall growth in the quarter, but the French company reiterated its goal to maintain full-year profitability at last year's level.
Third-quarter sales grew 0.5 percent on a comparable basis to 488.8 million euros ($634 million), compared with 3.1 percent growth in the second quarter, as southern Europe suffered from softness, Bic said in a statement on Wednesday.
Consumer business sales - which include stationery, lighters and shavers and represent more than 85 percent of the total - grew 2.9 percent in the third-quarter to 414 million euros, with stationery sales falling 4.7 percent.
In its advertising and promotional products (APP) unit, which sells customised calendars, bags and magnets, third-quarter sales declined 11.3 percent on a comparable basis due to shipment delays and a cautious environment in the United States.
Bic now expects the full-year decline in APP sales to be in line with the nine-month trend, when they fell 7.7 percent, worse than its previous forecast for a low to mid-single digit percentage decline.
Bic's rating has been cut by three brokers since the start of October, arguing that its share price had reached a threshold after rising 28 percent so far this year. Since then, Bic shares have dropped 6.78 percent. ($1 = 0.7714 euros) (Reporting by Alice Cannet; Editing by James Regan)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources