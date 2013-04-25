UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
PARIS, April 25 French group Bic on Thursday posted falling first-quarter sales and operating profit due to slowing demand for its stationery and promotional products.
First-quarter sales fell 3.7 percent to 428.6 million euros and were lower than the average analysts estimate of 437.7 million euros.
Operating profit was also 16.5 percent lower than last year's same quarter at 66.7 million euros versus 78.6 million euros expected by analysts. (Reporting by Alice Cannet; editing by Blaise Robinson)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources