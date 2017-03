HANOI, July 1 Vietnam's lender BIDV, the country's top partly private bank by assets, has raised its registered capital by 12 percent to 31.48 trillion dong ($1.44 billion) after merging with a local lender, the bank said in a statement on Wednesday.

Hanoi-based BIDV and state-owned Mekong Housing Bank have merged since May 23, a BIDV senior executive vice-president told a news conference. ($1=21,818 dong) (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Ho Binh Minh and Gopakumar Warrier)