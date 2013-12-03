JOHANNESBURG Dec 3 CFR Pharmaceuticals' $1.2 billion bid for South African drugmaker Adcock Ingram is "fully compliant" with local regulations, the chief executive of the Chilean company said on Tuesday.

CEO Alejandro Weinstein made the comment in response to a suit filed by Bidvest attempting to block the CFR bid on the grounds that it violated South African companies law. (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; writing by David Dolan; editing by Pascal Fletcher)