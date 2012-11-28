* Offer represents 10 pct premium to Tuesday's close

* Deal will alllow Bidvest to better integrate unit (Adds details)

JOHANNESBURG Nov 28 South Africa's Bidvest Group has offered to buy the remaining 72 percent stake in Amalgamated Appliance Holdings it does not already own, in a $61 million cash deal.

Bidvest, a sprawling conglomerate with interests in everything from catering to car sales, has offered 3.50 rand a share for the distributor and retailer of household appliances, the two companies said in a statement on Wednesday.

The offer represents a 10 percent premium to Amalgamated Appliance's closing price on Tuesday.

The deal would be worth 537.9 million rand ($60.92 million), according to Reuters calculations.

The acquisition will allow Bidvest, which currently holds 27.6 percent of Amalgamated Appliances, to fully integrate the company into its stable of subsidiaries.

Amalgamated Appliances will also gain better access to Bidvest's customer base, the companies said.

Shares of Amalgamated Appliances surged 6.7 percent to 3.4 rand on the news, while shares of Bidvest fell 1.6 percent to 205.80 rand.

Investec advised Bidvest on the deal while Bridge Capital advised Amalgamated Appliances. ($1 = 8.8294 South African rand) (Reporting by David Dolan; Editing by Pascal Fletcher)