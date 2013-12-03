UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
JOHANNESBURG Dec 3 The Bidvest Group Ltd : * Co has launched proceedings in South Gauteng High Court for scheme of arrangement proposed by Adcock * The Bidvest Group Co seeking to declare scheme void in terms of section 44(5)
of the companies act, 71 of 2008 * Seeking to declare combined general meeting & ordinary general meeting convened by adcock not been lawfully convened
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources